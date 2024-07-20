Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk star in a crass film where a young girl is impregnated by two men. The filmmakers push the 'a child needs a father' trope, while objectifying the girl. The movie teaches bizarre money lessons in a cringe-worthy manner.

Two men have impregnated a young girl in a supposed funny film. She likes them both - up to a point - and the audience is held hostage to bad jokes and cartoon sounds as she tries to figure out which one of the two will make a good father. It's annoying to see that filmmakers even in this day and age push the 'a child needs a father' trope.

Vicky Kaushal channels his inner Rocky Randhawa but ends up making faces, popping eyes and you end up facepalming ‘tauba tauba’

Ammy Virk plays a hotelier who is in love with the new chef. Tripti Dimri sees her ex-husband live it up on social media and decides to use Ammy Virk. On the one hand the filmmakers show that women too can have a relationship with many partners. But the annoying objectification of the girl is… ugh!

So what are money lessons that this bizarre comedy teaches us?

Planning for a Baby… Or Two When you are planning for expanding your family, you must prepare for interesting contingencies.

What chef Saloni is going through is a rare condition: two eggs that have been fertilised by two men. If you have rolled your eyes at the ghastly food jokes: main course you had with me, and starters with someone else.

Putting aside the cringe factor, you dear investor know that you need to plan everything when you decide to have a baby. If the mother is a working woman, then she needs to inform her office about the leave policy and also plan money wise for the baby. Some babies need extra attention. Others have an easy birth. No matter what part of baby care you are about to give, you need to plan your finances.

Cringe Content, Yes, or No? This film is so crass, you wonder how a good actor like Vicky Kaushal thinks the way to prove his eligibility as a father is to compete with Ammy Virk by doing push ups.

If such cringe moments don't make you angry, then your money lesson is clear: learn to identify such lowbrow tropes and educate yourself. No matter what you are facing, learn everything about every financial offering.

This movie will come on your watch list and vanish just as easily as it showed up! Skip it I say!

Manisha Lakhe is a poet, film critic, traveller, founder of Caferati — an online writer’s forum, hosts Mumbai’s oldest open mic, and teaches advertising, films and communication. She can be reached on Twitter at @manishalakhe.