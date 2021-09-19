Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Money >Personal Finance >BAFs will reduce your risk while still providing growth potential

BAFs will reduce your risk while still providing growth potential

India’s investment in mutual funds through SIP rose to 7,800 crore in October indicating a return to normalisation for the retail investor
1 min read . 09:24 AM IST Livemint

  • Balanced Advantage Funds are less risky compared with equity-oriented hybrid funds as they can dynamically change their allocation in equities and debt depending on the market conditions, outlook and view of the fund manager

NEW DELHI : I'm a retired person having pension. I would like to deposit 10 lakh in a low risk mutual fund. Should I deposit in a hybrid debt fund? My investment horizon is 5 to 7 years. I feel this should give me some benefit of equity investment as some part will be invested in equity. Alternatively, should I choose a equity hybrid fund with 7-year horizon?

—Name withheld on request

As you have mentioned, you would like to take less risk on the investment of 10 lakh. Equity-oriented hybrid funds, therefore, may not be the best option as these funds are most likely to have 70–80% in equities all the time. So the risk on these funds is quite high and may not suit your requirement. You may look at Dynamic Asset Allocation Funds or Balanced Advantage Funds (BAFs) as these funds can dynamically change their allocation in equities and debt depending on the market conditions, outlook and view of the fund manager. Usually, these funds will have 25–40% in equities and the rest will be in debt. These funds carry less risk than equity-oriented hybrid funds and have the potential to generate better returns than debt-oriented conservative hybrid funds. Some of the funds you may consider are Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage Fund, ICICI Balanced Advantage Fund and DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund.

Harshad Chetanwala is the founder of MyWealthGrowth.com. To get your personal finance queries answered, please email mintmoney@livemint.com.

