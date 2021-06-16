BAFs help first-time investors gain some experience in equity

In case of BAFs, capital gains are taxed based on the orientation of the fund. Equity-oriented funds are taxed just like equity. If a balanced fund is oriented like a debt fund, STCG is added to the income and taxed as per the income tax slab, while LTCG is taxed at 20% after indexation and 10% without the benefit of indexation. In practice, most BAFs are positioned in a way that gets them equity taxation.

