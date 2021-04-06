Bajaj Allianz launches critical illness cover, Criti-Care

Criti-Care is a benefit-only policy which means that it pays a lump sum amount to the customers if diagnosed with listed ailment. The sum insured under each section ranges from ₹1 lakh to ₹50 lakh. The maximum total sum insured of the policy is Rs2 crore. The five sections/plans under the policy are - Cancer Care, Cardiovascular Care, Kidney Care, Neuro Care, Transplants Care & Sensory Organ Care. Each section has a specific list of ailments bifurcated as ‘Category A’ which comprises initial stage ailments and ‘Category B’ for advanced stage ailments. If the claim falls under Category A, the customer is eligible for 25% of the sum insured of that section and for a claim under Category B, 100% sum insured of the section is payable, as per the press release.