Bajaj Allianz launches enhanced 'Health Prime' rider; all you need to know
Bajaj Allianz General Insurance introduces an upgraded “Health Prime” rider, emphasizing comprehensive healthcare coverage and mental well-being. All of these benefits are available on a cashless basis and can be easily accessed digitally via the company’s ‘Caringly Yours’ app.
Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, a prominent private general insurance company in India, introduces its enhanced “Health Prime" rider, aimed at complementing and elevating their current health insurance and personal accident policies. This innovative rider revolutionizes the concept of health coverage by presenting a comprehensive range of benefits, providing holistic healthcare solutions to their valued customers.