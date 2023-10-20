Bajaj Allianz launches enhanced 'Health Prime' rider; all you need to know

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance introduces an upgraded “Health Prime” rider, emphasizing comprehensive healthcare coverage and mental well-being. All of these benefits are available on a cashless basis and can be easily accessed digitally via the company’s ‘Caringly Yours’ app.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, a prominent private general insurance company in India, introduces its enhanced “Health Prime" rider, aimed at complementing and elevating their current health insurance and personal accident policies. This innovative rider revolutionizes the concept of health coverage by presenting a comprehensive range of benefits, providing holistic healthcare solutions to their valued customers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The enhanced Health Prime Rider introduces fresh coverage options, including dental wellness, emotional well-being, diet and nutrition consultations, and physical fitness coverage. These additions complement the existing features such as teleconsultation, doctor consultation, investigations (pathology and radiology), and annual preventive health check-up coverage. To access these benefits, you can utilize the “Caringly Yours" app offered by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.

The Health Prime Rider offers a choice of eight individual plans with premiums starting at ₹117 and going up to ₹24,932, excluding GST. Additionally, there are six floater plans available, with premiums ranging from ₹2,120 to ₹30,380, excluding GST. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In his remarks on the updated Health Rider Policy, Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, emphasized, “At Bajaj Allianz General Insurance, we have consistently maintained a forward-thinking approach in delivering comprehensive insurance solutions. Our goal is to create a holistic wellness ecosystem through the 'Health Prime' Rider, placing a strong emphasis on preventive healthcare rather than a curative one."

“Providing these additional coverages will support our customers by catering to their everyday healthcare needs, facilitating a healthier lifestyle. With Health Prime rider, we strive to equip our customers and nudge them towards a healthier future, underlining our commitment to overall health and emotional well-being," added Singhel.

The Health Prime Rider can be accessed through both group and retail channels, specifically for selected health insurance and personal accident policies provided by Bajaj Allianz General Insurance. Customers can choose to add this rider when acquiring new policies or during policy renewal, using all available channels of the company. Moreover, customers can take advantage of applicable family discounts, long-term discounts, and online discounts. Additionally, by selecting a 20 per cent co-payment option, further reductions in the premium can be obtained. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

