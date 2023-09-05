Bajaj Allianz Life has introduced a ground-breaking savings plan named Bajaj Allianz Life ACE. The plan is set to revolutionize the way customers approach their financial goals with its unique and innovative features. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bajaj Allianz Life ACE is a non-linked, participating, early-income life insurance plan designed to offer enhanced flexibility to customers in tailoring their cash flows according to their individual financial needs. Unlike traditional savings products, this plan provides the customers with the power of choice to design their income flow, whether they desire a higher income for additional sources of income, a higher lump sum to create a legacy, or a balanced combination of both.

Key Features of Bajaj Allianz Life ACE: Dynamic Income Options: Customers have the freedom to choose their desired income, income start year, income period, and even adjust maturity benefits to align with their unique financial goals. This feature ensures that Bajaj Allianz Life ACE can meet diverse financial requirements all under one plan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Early or Deferred Income Option: Customers can opt to receive income right from the start of the policy or defer it for up to 5 years, allowing them to tailor the plan according to their financial needs and circumstances.

Income Tenure: The plan offers flexibility in choosing the income tenure, ranging from a minimum of 10 years up to the age of 100 years.

Goal Protection Benefit: An option that guarantees the policyholder's family continues to receive income through the policy term, even in the unfortunate event of the policyholder's passing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}