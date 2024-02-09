Bajaj Allianz Life Assured Wealth Goal Platinum launched: From key features to benefits, all you need to know
The assured early income provided by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance aids in addressing immediate financial requirements.
Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance recently launched an inclusive scheme that enables policyholders to access assured early income. The latest offering, Bajaj Allianz Life Assured Wealth Goal Platinum, provides guaranteed payouts from the commencement of the second policy year. This plan empowers individuals to customise their financial strategies, facilitating the accomplishment of various life goals ahead of time, such as funding a child's education or enjoying a vacation.