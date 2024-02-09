Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance recently launched an inclusive scheme that enables policyholders to access assured early income. The latest offering, Bajaj Allianz Life Assured Wealth Goal Platinum, provides guaranteed payouts from the commencement of the second policy year. This plan empowers individuals to customise their financial strategies, facilitating the accomplishment of various life goals ahead of time, such as funding a child's education or enjoying a vacation.

Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life, said, “At Bajaj Allianz Life, our goal is to provide insurance and investment solutions for an expansive and diverse customer segment. There's a significant segment that seeks stability amidst volatility, coupled with flexibility, and Bajaj Allianz Life Assured Wealth Goal Platinum is a suitable fit for them. This policy offers peace of mind for individuals and families navigating today's economic challenges. They enjoy the best of both worlds – guarantee and flexibility – empowering them to fulfil not only their long-term but also short-term life goals. We will continue to revisit our product portfolio, innovating to stay ahead of the ever-evolving economic environment and customer needs."