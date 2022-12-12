Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance in strategic partnership with Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

As part of the partnership, new and existing customers of the bank can choose from Bajaj Allianz Life’s retail products including term, savings, retirement, and investment product
NEW DELHI: Tamilnad Mercantile Bank and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance announced a strategic partnership on Monday. As part of the partnership, new and existing customers of the bank can choose from Bajaj Allianz Life’s retail products including term, savings, retirement, and investment products.
The life insurer will also work closely with the bank to offer seamless service options to customers. This includes response on queries using Whatsapp, or self-service option like the Bajaj Allianz Life LifeAssist App, along with well-trained Bank staff managing the life insurance business.
S. Krishnan, MD & CEO, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited (TMB), said, “On getting listed in the stock exchanges, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd., is back to enrich our vision in expanding the network PAN India, with added features in the products and services. We feel that this tie-up launching function is a momentous occasion for the Bank."
Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, said, “We are pleased to enter in to a partnership with Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, a prestigious brand in south India. I’m happy to share that we are aligned across several business parameters, the most essential being fulfilling customers’ long-term financial goals through simple yet effective products, in a seamless and transparent manner. I’m confident that this collective synergy will enable us to build on a long-lasting partnership, which will also benefit everyone within our eco-system."