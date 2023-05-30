Bajaj Allianz Life launches term insurance plan for Type 2 diabetics, pre-diabetics; key highlights here2 min read 30 May 2023, 10:38 PM IST
Bajaj Allianz Life launches a term insurance plan for pre-diabetic and Type 2 diabetic individuals in India. The new term plan offers life insurance coverage and incentivizes customers to manage their health by providing a 10% reduction in premium on policy anniversary for meeting health goals.
Bajaj Allianz Life, one of India’s leading private life insurers, has launched an exclusive term insurance plan for Type 2 diabetic and pre-diabetic individuals. The Bajaj Allianz Life Diabetic Term Plan Sub 8 HbA1c is first of its kind protection plan in the Indian life insurance industry.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×