 2 min read Livemint 30 May 2023, 10:38 PM IST

Bajaj Allianz Life launches a term insurance plan for pre-diabetic and Type 2 diabetic individuals in India. The new term plan offers life insurance coverage and incentivizes customers to manage their health by providing a 10% reduction in premium on policy anniversary for meeting health goals.

As of March 31, 2023, Bajaj Allianz Life now serves over 2.82 crore individual customers and many more through its Group plans.

Bajaj Allianz Life, one of India’s leading private life insurers, has launched an exclusive term insurance plan for Type 2 diabetic and pre-diabetic individuals. The Bajaj Allianz Life Diabetic Term Plan Sub 8 HbA1c is first of its kind protection plan in the Indian life insurance industry.

According to the insurer, India is referred to as 'diabetes capital of the world' with the diabetic population in the country expected to hit an alarming mark of 69.9 million by 2025 and 80 million by 2030.

It added, a significant number of India’s population who are diagnosed with diabetes are currently under-insured. With diabetes being termed as a chronic disease, those diagnosed with it find it challenging to get comprehensive life cover to financially secure their family’s needs.

Thereby, the Bajaj Allianz Life’s Diabetic Term Plan Sub 8 HbA1c offers life insurance coverage by factoring in the nuances of the health condition of those having diabetes.

For pre-diabetic or Type 2 diabetic individuals whose HbA1c is up to 8%, the comprehensive plan will enable them to provide financial security for their loved ones.

Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life, said, “As Life Goals enablers we continue to innovate and challenge ourselves so that more individuals can secure their life goals. With this first-of-its-kind term plan designed for diabetics, I’m happy that we will be able to help several Indians secure their family’s long-term financial plans by giving them the well-deserved peace of mind."

Chugh added, "We will also provide our diabetic customers an eco-system to manage and maintain their health. We understand that they do a lot to control their insulin levels, and as compatriots in their journey we will offer a 10% reduction in premium on their policy anniversary for meeting their health goals."

Also, another unique feature of Bajaj Allianz Life’s Diabetic Term Plan Sub 8 HbA1c is that it will incentivize individuals to keep a check on their HbA1c and keep improving it. This will ensure they can avail a unique 10% reduction on renewal premiums at policy anniversary.

Furthermore, Health Management Services will also be provided through webinars, medical consultations, etc. to support customers to manage their diabetes and general health.

As of March 31, 2023, Bajaj Allianz Life now serves over 2.82 crore individual customers and many more through its Group plans. The Company has a large distribution network of 511 branches, over 1,25,912 agents.

The life insurer's asset under management (AUM) is to the tune of more than 90,584 crore as of March 31, 2023, with claims settlement ratio at 99.04% and a solvency ratio of 516%.

Updated: 30 May 2023, 10:38 PM IST
