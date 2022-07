NEW DELHI: Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance and DBS Bank India have announced a strategic partnership to offer life insurance solutions to the bank’s customers.

New and existing customers across bank's more than 550 branches can choose from Bajaj Allianz Life’s retail products including term, savings, retirement, and investment products.

Tarun Chugh, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, and Prashant Joshi, MD & Head, Consumer Banking Group, DBS Bank India, along with other officials from both the companies, signed a corporate agency agreement in Mumbai.

“I’m confident that with our collective focus on customer delight the team will set higher benchmarks in the industry, while enabling many more life goals," said Chugh.

“Our partnership with Bajaj Allianz Life will pave the way for all DBS Bank customers to enjoy comprehensive end-to-end life insurance solutions. Customers across the 550+ physical network of DBS as well as digibank users will be able to avail all the offerings by either visiting any of our branches or with just a tap on the app," added DBS Bank India's Joshi.