"Bet on what you understand" is the investing philosophy Bajaj Asset Management's chief investment officer, Nimish Chandan, has long followed. So, even as the global AI rally drew investors into a handful of US technology stocks and India delivered subdued returns for nearly two years, he felt no FOMO (fear of missing out).
No foreign equities: Why Bajaj AMC's Nimish Chandan swears by India
SummaryHome bias isn't a tactical call based on current market conditions but an investing philosophy Bajaj AMC's Nimish Chandan has followed for years.
"Bet on what you understand" is the investing philosophy Bajaj Asset Management's chief investment officer, Nimish Chandan, has long followed. So, even as the global AI rally drew investors into a handful of US technology stocks and India delivered subdued returns for nearly two years, he felt no FOMO (fear of missing out).
About the Author
A financial journalist and certified financial planner, Aprajita Sharma brings clarity and depth to the complex world of money. With over 12 years of experience across digital, print, and broadcast media, she has built a reputation for explaining personal finance in a way that is both practical and relatable.<br><br>She is working with Mint as an Assistant Editor and has previously worked with leading publications such as The Economic Times, Business Today, Fortune India, Outlook Money and Business Standard. She is also the co-author of “The Big Bull of Dalal Street”, a Penguin bestseller that chronicles the life of renowned investor late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. She was also selected among a small group of journalists for the Asia Journalism Fellowship, underscoring her credibility in the field.<br><br>Aprajita is known for advocating unbiased, fee-only financial advice and for her sharp understanding of investor behaviour. Through her writing and storytelling, she continues to empower individuals to make more informed, confident financial choices. She is also a Kathak enthusiast.
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