Bajaj Capital launches portfolio analysis report Edge for Indian investors

With this report, Indian citizens can just take their latest CAS file from CAMS website and upload it in the platform to get their consolidated investment summary. CAS file is a consolidated list of a customer’s investments across mutual funds, which in the current form is not easy to analyze or understand without any expertise. “Therefore, to give customers an EDGE over others, Bajaj Capital is offering India’s most advanced portfolio report for FREE. The report is easy, instant & completely Digital. An individual’s EDGE report helps the wealth manager to suggest a tailor-made investment solution to the customer," the company said.

