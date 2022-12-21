Bajaj Capital launches portfolio analysis report Edge for Indian investors

The report allows investors to upload their CAS and get a detailed view of their investment across mutual fund, National Pension System, bond, fixed deposits
Bajaj Capital investment services group has launched advanced portfolio analysis report for Indian investors. Titled ‘Edge’, the report allows investors to upload their CAS and get a detailed view of their investment across mutual fund, National Pension System, bond, fixed deposits, etc.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Bajaj Capital investment services group has launched advanced portfolio analysis report for Indian investors. Titled ‘Edge’, the report allows investors to upload their CAS and get a detailed view of their investment across mutual fund, National Pension System, bond, fixed deposits, etc.
Sanjiv Bajaj, joint chairman & MD,Bajaj Capital said, “The financial sector in India has evolved and welcomed innovation in the form of digital transformation, which will help to improve the financial inclusions & provide customers with best in class experience. Indian investors today need a consolidated and easy to understand view of their Investments and with EDGE Report we want to drive it."
Sanjiv Bajaj, joint chairman & MD,Bajaj Capital said, “The financial sector in India has evolved and welcomed innovation in the form of digital transformation, which will help to improve the financial inclusions & provide customers with best in class experience. Indian investors today need a consolidated and easy to understand view of their Investments and with EDGE Report we want to drive it."
With this report, Indian citizens can just take their latest CAS file from CAMS website and upload it in the platform to get their consolidated investment summary. CAS file is a consolidated list of a customer’s investments across mutual funds, which in the current form is not easy to analyze or understand without any expertise. “Therefore, to give customers an EDGE over others, Bajaj Capital is offering India’s most advanced portfolio report for FREE. The report is easy, instant & completely Digital. An individual’s EDGE report helps the wealth manager to suggest a tailor-made investment solution to the customer," the company said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Edge reports will have an overview of the current market value of investments, asset allocation, top 10 holdings and their performances, sector wise exposure, AMC exposure & a lot more. This report will give an overall collated understanding & visualization of customer’s external investments as well as investments done within Bajaj Capital. This report is not just limited to mutual funds, if you invest through Bajaj Capital in other products like fixed deposit, National Pension Scheme, PMS, bonds etc. then this report will give you a consolidated view of all investments.
The company can also upload the CAS file on behalf of the customer. They need to share their CAS file along with other details like registered mobile no., name, file password & PAN. Once the file has been shared, the customer will get an update over mail & can easily download the Edge report from their email, said the report.