Bajaj Finance hikes FD rate by up to 25 bps; senior citizens can earn up to 7.95%

1 min read . 02:17 PM IST

Bajaj Finance hikes FD rate by up to 25 bps. (Photo: iStock)

Earlier this month, the RBI raised the key repo rate by 35 basis points (bps) to 6.25%, as widely expected, in its fifth straight increase, and vowed there will be no let up in its fight to tame high inflation.