Bajaj Finance hikes FD rates by 40 bps, senior citizens earn as high as 8.6%; check new interest rates here2 min read . Updated: 10 May 2023, 11:12 PM IST
Best FD rates: The NBFC player has hiked FD rates on several tenures with senior citizens being the biggest beneficiary. Depositors below 60 years age can earn up to 8.35%, while elderlies can earn as high as 8.6%.
NBFC giant, Bajaj Finance has hiked fixed deposit interest rates by 40% on several tenures ranging from 36 months to 60 months with effect from May 10, 2023. Senior citizens can earn as high as 8.60% on a special tenure of 44 months. These new interest rates are inflation-beating!
