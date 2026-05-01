Bajaj Finance hikes FD rates by up to 45 bps from 1 May; senior citizens get up to 7.75% – check details

Bajaj Finance Limited, India’s largest NBFC by market capitalisation, has announced a significant increase in its Fixed Deposit (FD) interest rates starting 1 May 2026, with returns expected to rise by up to 45 basis points for select tenures.

The revised rates are designed to offer higher yields, particularly for long-term investors and senior citizens seeking stable, predictable, AAA-rate investment options.

The most distinct revision is in the 31-60 months tenure. A tenure where rates have been hiked by 45 bps to 7.40% per annum for general customers. Senior citizens, on the other hand, will now earn an attractive 7.75% per annum for the same tenure, positioning Bajaj Finance's fixed deposit (FD) offerings among the most lucrative, highest-paying and safest options in the non-banking financial sector.

Furthermore, the company has also restructured select tenures to provide greater flexibility, ease and marginal rate improvements across shorter tenures.

Revised Bajaj Finance FD Rates (Effective 1 May 2026)

Customer Category Tenure Old ROI (% p.a.) New Tenure New ROI (% p.a.) Change Non-Senior 12–14 months 6.60 12–17 months 6.60 No change Non-Senior 15–23 months 6.75 18–30 months 6.85 +0.10 Non-Senior 24–60 months 6.95 31–60 months 7.40 +0.45 Senior Citizen 12–14 months 6.95 12–17 months 6.95 No change Senior Citizen 15–23 months 7.10 18–30 months 7.20 +0.10 Senior Citizen 24–60 months 7.30 31–60 months 7.75 +0.45

The revised structure, as per Bajaj Finance, aims to maintain a strong liquidity position and flexibility. It also focuses on rewarding long-term depositors. The company’s AAA/ stable credit rating from ICRA and CRISIL establishes high safety and timely repayment assurance.

How can FD investors invest? FD investors who aspire to invest can open accounts digitally within minutes and opt between cumulative and non-cumulative payout options. Further, do keep in mind that a loan-against-FD facility can also be explored, as it can provide much-needed liquidity without premature withdrawal, especially during unforeseen emergencies.

With thoughtful decision-making and effective due diligence, such investment products can be immensely beneficial for conservative investors and senior citizens. It can help beat inflation and protect investors from market volatility, especially during economic downturns.

Should you invest in the FD products offered by Bajaj Finance? This decision should be made only after proper due diligence, understanding of the risks, and discussion with a certified financial advisor. So that your decision is based on professional guidance and clarity of vision, not on emotion-based decision-making.