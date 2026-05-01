Bajaj Finance hikes FD rates by up to 45 bps from 1 May; senior citizens get up to 7.75% – check details

Bajaj Finance FD rates have jumped to 7.40%, offering higher returns for long-term investors, while senior citizens can now earn up to 7.75% with improved tenure flexibility. Check out the complete details and consult certified financial advisors before investing. 

Shivam Shukla
Updated1 May 2026, 11:13 AM IST
Bajaj Finance FD rates rise, offering better returns for investors and senior citizens seeking safe fixed deposit options.
Bajaj Finance FD rates rise, offering better returns for investors and senior citizens seeking safe fixed deposit options.

Bajaj Finance Limited, India’s largest NBFC by market capitalisation, has announced a significant increase in its Fixed Deposit (FD) interest rates starting 1 May 2026, with returns expected to rise by up to 45 basis points for select tenures.

The revised rates are designed to offer higher yields, particularly for long-term investors and senior citizens seeking stable, predictable, AAA-rate investment options.

The most distinct revision is in the 31-60 months tenure. A tenure where rates have been hiked by 45 bps to 7.40% per annum for general customers. Senior citizens, on the other hand, will now earn an attractive 7.75% per annum for the same tenure, positioning Bajaj Finance's fixed deposit (FD) offerings among the most lucrative, highest-paying and safest options in the non-banking financial sector.

Also Read | SCSS vs SSY vs SBI FD vs PPF: Highest interest rates in Apr 2026; Check out

Furthermore, the company has also restructured select tenures to provide greater flexibility, ease and marginal rate improvements across shorter tenures.

Revised Bajaj Finance FD Rates (Effective 1 May 2026)

Customer Category

Tenure

Old ROI (% p.a.)

New Tenure

New ROI (% p.a.)

Change

Non-Senior12–14 months6.6012–17 months6.60No change
Non-Senior15–23 months6.7518–30 months6.85+0.10
Non-Senior24–60 months6.9531–60 months7.40+0.45
Senior Citizen12–14 months6.9512–17 months6.95No change
Senior Citizen15–23 months7.1018–30 months7.20+0.10
Senior Citizen24–60 months7.3031–60 months7.75+0.45

The revised structure, as per Bajaj Finance, aims to maintain a strong liquidity position and flexibility. It also focuses on rewarding long-term depositors. The company’s AAA/ stable credit rating from ICRA and CRISIL establishes high safety and timely repayment assurance.

How can FD investors invest?

FD investors who aspire to invest can open accounts digitally within minutes and opt between cumulative and non-cumulative payout options. Further, do keep in mind that a loan-against-FD facility can also be explored, as it can provide much-needed liquidity without premature withdrawal, especially during unforeseen emergencies.

Also Read | Will TDS on FD, RD interest rise? Here’s what the new Income Tax Act says

With thoughtful decision-making and effective due diligence, such investment products can be immensely beneficial for conservative investors and senior citizens. It can help beat inflation and protect investors from market volatility, especially during economic downturns.

Should you invest in the FD products offered by Bajaj Finance?

This decision should be made only after proper due diligence, understanding of the risks, and discussion with a certified financial advisor. So that your decision is based on professional guidance and clarity of vision, not on emotion-based decision-making.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.

Investment OptionsFixed Deposit Interest RatesSenior CitizensPersonal Finance
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HomeMoneyPersonal FinanceBajaj Finance hikes FD rates by up to 45 bps from 1 May; senior citizens get up to 7.75% – check details
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