Bajaj Finance hikes fixed deposit rates up to 8.20%. Check details

Bajaj Finance hikes fixed deposit rates up to 8.20%. Check details2 min read . 03:59 PM IST
- Bajaj Finance has hiked FD rates by up to 35 basis points, for tenures between 15 months and 23 months, with effect from 4 March
Bajaj Finance, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv, today announced an increase in interest rates on fixed deposits, with the rate for senior citizens hiked to 8.20% for a tenure of 44 months.
The NBFC has hiked FD rates by up to 35 basis points, for tenures between 15 months and 23 months, with effect from 4 March. Depositors below 60 years can earn up to 7.95% per annum. For the special tenure of 33 months introduced last year by Bajaj Finance, non-senior citizens can avail FD interest rates of up to 7.75% per annum.
Sachin Sikka, Executive Vice President - Fixed Deposits & Investments, Bajaj Finance Ltd., said, “The current interest rate environment allows investors to make the most of Fixed Deposits. Our revised interest rates on Fixed Deposits in the 44-month bucket are as high as 8.20%, enabling investors to gain from inflation-beating rates and liquidity. Booking an FD with Bajaj Finance is completely digitised and paperless, making it a simple and secure process for investors."
“Bajaj Finance Ltd. offers one of the highest rates among large financial institutions in the country. Its digital journeys offer investors a secure and simplified route to set aside and grow savings. The company offers Fixed Deposits and attractive interest rates through its app, web, branches and distributors in 4000 locations across the country. In addition, Bajaj Finance also offers access to all mutual funds in the country through its Investment Marketplace app, offering investors a wide array of investment options to choose from" the company said.
Bajaj Finance FD Rates (% per annum) for Non-Senior Citizens, w.e.f. 04 March 2023
Regular Period
Special Period
Bajaj Finance FD Rates (% per annum) for Senior Citizens, w.e.f. 04 March 2023
Regular Period
Special Period
Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit has the highest stability ratings with CRISIL’s AAA/Stable rating and [ICRA]AAA(Stable) rating offering one of the safest investment options for investors.