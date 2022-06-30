Bajaj Finance hikes rates on deposits, yet again

Rates offered by STFC on deposits of certain tenures are higher than those offered by Bajaj Finance (see table). For cumulative deposits, while interest is compounded annually in the case of Bajaj Finance, it is compounded monthly in case of STFC. This makes the effective rate of return on STFC’s deposits even higher. However, STFC’ FDs are rated AA+ (Stable) by ICRA and AA+/ Stable by India Ratings and Research, a notch lower than the rating for Bajaj Finance’s deposits.