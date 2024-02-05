Bajaj Finserv Asset Management launches the Bajaj Finserv Large and Mid Cap Fund. Details here
Introducing the innovative approach of 'Moat Investing' in large and midcap funds, Bajaj Finserv Asset Management has launched the Bajaj Finserv Large and Mid Cap Fund, with the Nifty Large Midcap 250 TRI serving as its benchmark index.
Bajaj Finserv Asset Management has introduced the ‘Bajaj Finserv Large and Mid Cap Fund’, a newly launched equity fund aimed at fostering investors’ wealth accumulation through a strategic approach known as ‘Moat Investing’. This open-ended equity scheme is designed to invest in both large-cap and mid-cap stocks, with a focus on leveraging economic moats for sustained long-term viability and profitability.