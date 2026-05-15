Focus on the horizon: Bajaj Finserv's Nimesh Chandan sees Nifty at 27,000 despite volatility

A few years ago, on a boat ride in Hong Kong, Nimesh Chandan, CIO of Bajaj Finserv AMC, was battling motion sickness. A friend told him: focus on the horizon. Fix your eyes on something steady in the distance, and the discomfort eases.
That advice now shapes his approach to investing.
In markets rattled by geopolitical shocks, oil swings and overnight tweets, Chandan believes investors need the same steady gaze. In a conversation with Mint, he explains the cycles driving Indian equities, the “mega trends” he is backing, why he believes the Nifty could head to 27,000, and why staggering investments remains the most powerful tool in volatile times.
Edited excerpts:
In a market driven by volatility and global headlines, how have you adjusted your portfolios?
There is an old adage that markets create headlines; headlines don't create markets. But for the last year and a half, headlines, especially overnight tweets from the US have moved markets significantly. Nifty is down less than 10% from its top, but the range-bound volatility has created a lot of anxiety.