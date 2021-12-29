NEW DELHI: Bajaj Housing Finance has announced its new festive offer, with home loans now starting as low as 6.65% per annum subject to terms and conditions.

The housing finance company will allow eligible applicants the option to link their home loan interest rates to the Reserve Bank of India's repo rate, and benefit from possible rate reductions by the apex body.

To avail of the offer, applicants should meet certain criteria. The applicant should either be a salaried employee, a doctor, or a chartered accountant. Salaried applicants should be employed with a public or private sector company, or a multinational for a minimum of three years. Doctors with an MBBS or a higher qualification, with a minimum of 3 years of post-qualification experience either with a hospital or registered healthcare provider or in their own practice, are also eligible. CAs with a valid certificate of practice and 3 years of post-qualification can also benefit from this offer.

Applicant should also have a CIBIL score of 800 or higher to avail the offer. The revised interest rate of 6.65% p.a. is exclusively for applicants that exhibit exceptional credit history with a CIBIL score of 800 and above. Those with a good credit score of 750 to 799 can also avail of a competitive interest rate, which will only be marginally higher. Applicants should note that their CIBIL score is one among the several factors considered to assess eligibility.

The last condition is that they should apply through the lender’s official website by 26 January 2022. Only those who apply through the official Bajaj Housing Finance website from 28 December 2021 to 26 January 2022 and get the loan disbursed by 25 February 2022 are eligible.

