Bajaj Markets collaborates with Ujjivan Small Finance Bank to offer FDs with up to 8.25% interest rate
The partnership between Bajaj Markets and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank allows customers to digitally book the bank's fixed deposit through the former’s digital platform.
Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has collaborated with Ujjivan Small Finance Bank to provide the bank’s fixed deposits (FDs). This opportunity allows individuals to earn interest of up to 8.25%, with an additional 0.50% interest specifically for senior citizens.