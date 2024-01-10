Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, has collaborated with Ujjivan Small Finance Bank to provide the bank’s fixed deposits (FDs) . This opportunity allows individuals to earn interest of up to 8.25%, with an additional 0.50% interest specifically for senior citizens.

How much can you invest?

Engaging in Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Fixed Deposits via Bajaj Markets comes with a range of attractive features. Investors can start with as little as ₹1,000, ensuring accessibility for a broad spectrum of individuals. Furthermore, the investment offers notable flexibility, providing the choice between maturity payouts or quarterly returns. Additionally, it allows for FD investments without the requirement to open a savings account. The diverse range of tenor options ensures customers can tailor their investments to meet specific financial objectives.

In-built tax benefits

Elderly individuals can benefit from elevated interest rates, while tax-conscious investors can explore the advantages of tax-saving fixed deposits. Bajaj Markets aims to simplify the procedure by providing a swift application process with minimal documentation. This includes facilitating instant online bookings and offering a fixed deposit calculator for convenient planning and comparison of different FD schemes.

For those seeking a secure and hassle-free method to build wealth, investing in FDs could prove advantageous. The platform not only features FDs from other prominent banks and NBFCs but also provides a variety of investment options to assist in achieving one's financial wellness objectives.

Numerous banks are progressively elevating their fixed deposit rates in response to the year-end surge in credit demand. The objective is to enhance the appeal of deposit rates, particularly given the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) heightened provisioning requirement for unsecured loans. This strategic adjustment aids banks in effectively managing their assets and liabilities.

While there could be various reasons behind this rate increase, it's anticipated that other banks will likely follow suit shortly. Although the rise in fixed deposit rates is gradual, conservative investors may find this an opportune moment to allocate some of their funds into such deposits.

Deciding investment tenure

Investors might consider securing their funds at the current peak rates, particularly within the one- to two-year tenure, as many banks offer their most favourable rates during this period. While longer tenures promise higher returns, it's crucial for investors to carefully assess liquidity factors before committing to extended investment durations.

