Bajaj Markets enables easy personal loan access for first time borrowers

(HT Syndication) Bajaj Markets is a digital financial services platform that provides first-time borrowers with a wide variety of personal loan options tailored to meet their various financial requirements. Whether seeking funds for personal expenses related to travel or wedding, medical emergencies, or other needs, users can explore loan options that align with their requirements.

Bajaj Markets enables a seamless online application process, allowing first-time applicants to view the loan amount, interest rates, and repayment tenures offered by multiple lenders.

Personal loans The numerous features of personal loan available on Bajaj Markets include the following:

1. Loan amounts range between ₹500 to ₹55 lakh

2. Affordable interest rates starting from 9.99 per cent per annum.

3. Repayment tenures ranging up to 96 months

4. Access to personal loans from 20 trusted lending partners

By providing a straightforward comparison of various lenders, Bajaj Markets helps users make well-informed borrowing decisions. The transparent application process also ensures that borrowers can assess all loan terms clearly. This enables them to choose the most suitable option without any hidden fees or unexpected costs.

Also Read | What are the various charges in a personal loan? Check here

In addition to personal loans, Bajaj Markets provides access to a wide variety of other financial products, including credit cards, insurance policies, and investment options.

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is a fintech company in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a tech solutions provider. Bajaj Markets is a marketplace offering multiple financial products across all categories such as personal loans, Cards, Investments, Insurance, Pocket Insurance, Stock Market, electronics via ONDC and Value-Added Services (VAS).