Are you overwhelmed by your rising credit card debts? Choosing a balance transfer credit card might offer the best solution when you have accumulated too much debt on your credit cards. This card enables debt transfer from existing credit card accounts to a better rate card which can offer interest-free periods. Reducing your interest payments lets you save a major amount of money while you accelerate debt repayment.
You can transfer your current credit card balances to a new card with a lower interest rate by using a balance transfer credit card. This can help you pay off your debt faster and save money on interest payments. The amount you can move to the new card will then be decided by the lender. You can move your balances from your previous cards to the new one when you've been approved for the card.
Bank
Interest rate (per month)
SBI
0% - 1.7%
Axis Bank
1% - 2%
Standard Chartered Bank
0.99%
Punjab National Bank
0.99%
Kotak Mahindra Bank
0%
(Source: BankBazaar)
In conclusion, balance transfer credit cards prove to be an exceptionally helpful instrument which lets users handle and eliminate their credit card debt. Transitioning your debt balance to a card with reduced interest rates will help you increase savings during your debt-payment period. Be watchful about the balance transfer fees when making use of this type of financing yet ensure repayment occurs prior to the promotional period ending.
(Note: Using a credit card carries its own set of risks)
