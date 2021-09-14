Balanced advantage fund

BAFs always maintain an underlying gross equity exposure of 65% of their assets to be taxed as equity funds. This means capital gains in them are taxed at 15% if redeemed within 1 year. Capital gains in BAFs are taxed at 10% for gains over ₹1 lakh, if redeemed after 1 year. BAFs typically use derivatives such as futures and options to reduce the unhedged equity exposure as per the fund manager’s call.

