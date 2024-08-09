Why every portfolio needs a balanced advantage fund
Summary
- BAFs' dynamic asset allocation between debt and equities makes them especially appropriate for investors with moderate to low-risk profiles.
The Indian financial market experienced significant volatility in the past quarter. Fluctuations were notable during the national elections in June, and now with the recent declines, driven by various factors, such as concerns of recession in the US, the fallout of the Japanese Yen carry trade, and the ongoing geopolitical tensions.