‘Balanced advantage funds are made to benefit from volatility’

Sankaran Naren, Manish Banthia, Rajat Chandak, Kayzad Englim and Ihab Dalwai are the fund managers of the nearly ₹37,000 crore ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund, the first BAF in the Indian MF industry. The ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund is run in a countercyclical manner, paring down equity when markets rise and increasing it when markets fall, such as during the 2020 covid correction. The fund management team also takes active calls on investing in mid and small caps when valuations turn attractive or high-risk, high-yield debt (credit) when this type of paper gives attractive yields. The fund also uses derivatives to reduce equity exposure below 65% while maintaining gross equity exposure at that level and thus enjoys favourable equity taxation.The fund management team speaks to Mint on its long-term fund strategy. Edited excerpts:

