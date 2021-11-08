Balanced advantage funds are winning hearts; should you invest too?

Since this rebalancing is done using derivatives, they continue to be treated as equity funds for tax purposes and hence attract a 10% long-term capital gains tax for holding periods above 1 year on gains above ₹1 lakh. According to Amol Joshi of Plan Rupee Investment Services, holding a BAF trumps doing one’s own allocation by investing separately in equity and debt funds on grounds of tax efficiency. This is because buying and redeeming from separate equity and debt funds attracts capital gains tax, while the same action has no tax implications if done inside a BAF. In addition, there is a behavioural element. Investors can fall prey to greed in bull markets and fear in market drops and fail to rebalance. In a BAF, the investor takes this decision out of his or her hands and gives it to the fund manager.

