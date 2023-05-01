Did mutual funds anticipate sideways market?

The fund has maintained a reasonable allocation to equity across time frames. It comes in the top quartile of funds in terms of performance in the category. While it hasn’t been the top performer in the category, it has protected the downside better than HDFC’s. Between January 2020 and April 2023, the fund has a downside capture ratio of 44, which means the value of the fund has fallen by just ₹44 compared to its benchmark’s fall in value of ₹100. ICICI BAF has been placed better in terms of downside risk among some of the large funds in this category with long track record.

