Balancing risk and reward: A hybrid approach to retirement savings

—Vikas Shah
Considering your moderate risk appetite as mentioned in your query, your preference towards protecting the downside is natural and we completely understand it. Considering you have 18 years to retirement, which is long-term from all perspectives, you can consider a combination of BAFs and aggressive hybrid funds to generate better risk-adjusted return for your portfolio.
BAFs or dynamic asset allocation funds will help you to restrict the exposure to any particular asset class and the fund manager will be able to navigate through different market cycles.
Whereas aggressive hybrid funds will help you have reasonable allocation in equity from a growth perspective as your investment horizon is close to 18 years. You can avoid conservative hybrid funds, as they can be useful for medium-duration time horizons.
While you have mentioned your preference for investing in hybrid funds, we would like to suggest you rethink this, and consider having an allocation in equity mutual funds, too. This suggestion to invest in equity funds is purely from the time horizon of your investment. The risk on equity-based investments reduces as your investment horizon increases.
There are multiple data points that can help to establish this view and the possibility of making a loss on diversified equity investment through mutual funds over 7 years of holding is extremely rare.
To begin with, you can keep around 75% allocation in hybrid funds and 25% in equity funds. Once your confidence and comfort increase, you can consider increasing the equity allocation over a period.
Overall 6-10 funds across all categories are good enough to build your portfolio. If you plan to invest in equity funds then you can initially consider large-, mid- and flexicap funds.
Harshad Chetanwala, co-founder, MyWealthGrowth.com
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess