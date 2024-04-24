Balancing technology and trust: The importance of human guidance in investing
We, as an economy, are on the cusp of a future powered by artificial intelligence (AI). This year is set to experience explosive growth in areas like AI-driven quantitative investing, cryptocurrency derivatives, and quantum data analytics. As we traverse new frontiers of investment opportunities unlocked by AI, it is crucial to maintain an equilibrium. Trust remains key in making investment decisions, which reinforces the balance between embracing innovation and human discretion into finance.