Balancing technology and trust: The importance of human guidance in investing

The cornerstone of any investment decision is trust. Considering that the adaptability of data-driven software evolves continually to a dynamic market landscape, human intervention becomes increasingly vital. According to a 2024 Edelman survey, developing nations helm the list of AI-based decision making, with India ranking 78th on the list. While the global average suggests that only 18% of investors fully trust AI investment advice over human guidance. It is clear that the shift towards AI is rapid and evolving. However, investments do not pertain to a single metric or formulae. Several qualitative factors that are non-quantifiable are taken into account while devising an effective investment strategy. The importance of personalized advice tailored to individual circumstances remains unchanged.