Bancassurance and your wallet: Spot the traps before you sign
Anagh Pal 4 min read 14 Aug 2025, 04:34 PM IST
Summary
Prevention is better than cure. To avoid the mis-selling trap, you need to identify red flags.
NEW DELHI : Insurance mis-selling at banks is an open secret. Even Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Sanjay Malhotra have acknowledged it at public forums, yet little has changed. Customers who were mis-sold policies continue to bear the brunt.
