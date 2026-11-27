The recent rally in large-cap stocks could continue in the near term, but small-cap funds may deliver better returns over a three- to five-year horizon, said Manish Gunwani, head – equity, Bandhan AMC.
He believes India's growth trajectory and expanding investment universe will create opportunities for active fund managers to generate alpha over the long term. In an interview with Mint, Gunwani discusses the outlook for small-caps, domestic equity flows, sectoral opportunities, global investments and the sustainability of the market rally.