The recent rally in large-cap stocks could continue in the near term, but small-cap funds may deliver better returns over a three- to five-year horizon, said Manish Gunwani, head – equity, Bandhan AMC.
The recent rally in large-cap stocks could continue in the near term, but small-cap funds may deliver better returns over a three- to five-year horizon, said Manish Gunwani, head – equity, Bandhan AMC.
He believes India's growth trajectory and expanding investment universe will create opportunities for active fund managers to generate alpha over the long term. In an interview with Mint, Gunwani discusses the outlook for small-caps, domestic equity flows, sectoral opportunities, global investments and the sustainability of the market rally.
He believes India's growth trajectory and expanding investment universe will create opportunities for active fund managers to generate alpha over the long term. In an interview with Mint, Gunwani discusses the outlook for small-caps, domestic equity flows, sectoral opportunities, global investments and the sustainability of the market rally.
Edited excerpts:
Foreign investors are returning to Indian equities, but mid- and small-caps continue to lag large-caps. When could they recover?
We need to look at this in context. Until about a month ago, mid- and small-cap stocks had significantly outperformed large-caps. Over the last three years, there is not much difference in the returns of the three indices.
Their sectoral composition is also important. Mid- and small-cap indices have greater exposure to industrials, metals and companies benefiting from global capital expenditure, including AI capex. IT services, which have been affected by AI-related concerns, have a higher weight in the large-cap index. The global correction in AI stocks has therefore affected mid- and small-caps more sharply.
The recent outperformance of large-caps is partly a reversal of the earlier trend and reflects valuation differences as well as index composition. Large-caps have also delivered relatively muted returns over the past three to five years and are looking cheap. They could catch up in the near term. However, over a three- to five-year horizon, I believe good small-cap funds can deliver better returns than large-cap or mid-cap indices.
Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) have supported markets through various crises, but November could see their first net selling since July 2023. October SIP data also showed more discontinuations than new registrations. How do you read these trends?
Market cycles will have their ups and downs, but financial savings in India and investments in equities through SIPs and lump-sum routes will continue to grow over the long term.
Recent DII selling can be attributed to two factors. First, as markets corrected, DIIs reduced cash holdings and increased equity exposure. With the rebound, they are booking profits and rebuilding cash positions. Second, domestic inflows appear to have slowed over the past three to four weeks, but I would not read too much into this. It is difficult to predict market movements based on who is buying or selling.
Foreign investors also consider currency movements and how Indian markets compare with the US and other emerging markets. Domestic investors have fewer such considerations. Ultimately, when markets become attractive, someone will buy and someone will sell. If markets sustain current levels and look more promising, I believe domestic flows will pick up again.
Which sectors offer attractive opportunities for investors?
Domestic sectors offer more attractive valuations. Over the past two to three years, global capital has flowed into AI-related companies, while Indian industrials and metals also benefited from this trend. With that trade now reversing, sectors such as banks, autos, insurance, capital markets, real estate and cement are trading at attractive valuations relative to their historical averages. They offer better risk-reward over the next one to two years.
Over the longer term, manufacturing and technology platforms are promising themes. They may not be cheap at present, but both will need to become a larger part of the Indian economy over the next five to 10 years.
Can active funds generate alpha despite their subdued performance over the past two years?
We remain positive on active funds. India's growth trajectory is very different from that of mature economies such as the US and Europe. Stronger GDP and corporate earnings growth create opportunities for new sectors and companies to emerge, giving fund managers more scope to outperform.
India also has a dynamic IPO pipeline, with companies entering the market early in their growth cycle. This expands the investment universe. Unlike the US, where a handful of technology companies dominate market returns, India has a more diversified market. Mid- and small-cap companies can grow faster because of their smaller base and exposure to niche, high-growth businesses.
Over the next five to 10 years, we expect earnings growth in the mid- and small-cap space to outpace that of large-caps, creating opportunities for active funds to generate alpha.
With global AI stocks correcting, how should Indian investors approach overseas investments? Do they need a global portfolio?
Investors should be cautious about allocating too much money to markets that have already performed well. The US, South Korea and Taiwan, which have significant exposure to AI companies, have seen strong rallies.
Technology and AI remain important long-term themes. I would avoid cyclical exposure to markets such as South Korea and Taiwan, and even the US semiconductor sector. However, some exposure to consumer-facing and application-oriented technology companies, including FAANG stocks, is reasonable. Overall, from a one- to two-year perspective, I believe Indian equities offer relatively better risk-reward than global markets.
Does buy-and-hold still work for retail investors amid changing market dynamics? What investment horizon should they consider?
Buy-and-hold works better at an asset-allocation level than at an individual stock level. Investors should maintain a long-term allocation to equities, gold and other asset classes based on their risk profile.
At the stock level, however, investors cannot simply buy and hold for 20 years without reviewing their investments. Business models, regulations and geopolitics are changing rapidly, making it difficult to predict which companies or sectors will outperform over five to 10 years.
For instance, the impact of AI on software companies would have been difficult to anticipate five years ago. Investors need to be more dynamic in their approach to individual stocks and sectors, even while maintaining a long-term asset allocation.
What could drive the current rally further, and what are the key risks to its sustainability?
One key factor is the US funding requirement. Its fiscal deficit is around $2 trillion, while AI capex is of a similar magnitude and is expected to rise further. If the US continues to absorb a large share of global savings, it becomes difficult for other markets to perform well.
Part of the recent rally in India has been driven by money moving out of AI stocks. For this rally to sustain, we would need some moderation in US growth and AI capex. If AI spending continues to exceed expectations, the current rally may not sustain.
The second risk is rising global interest rates. Central banks, including the US Federal Reserve and the RBI, are in a hiking cycle. Higher rates can affect economic growth, and it is difficult to predict the impact on global and Indian markets.
What would you like the finance minister to announce in the Budget?
India is on a stable path, and I would prioritise policy continuity. There is a lot of discussion around changes to long-term capital gains tax, but I do not think that is the most important issue.
India needs to invest in infrastructure and technologies such as AI, while maintaining a balance between consumption and investment. We should avoid frequent policy changes, whether in taxation or investment priorities. At this stage, stability is more important than any major policy change.