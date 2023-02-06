Bandhan Bank hikes FD rates with up to 8.00% on this tenor effective from today

Bandhan Bank, a private sector lender, increased interest rates on fixed deposits worth under ₹2 Cr by up to 50 bps. From February 6, 2023, the new FD rates will be in effect for retail deposits up to ₹2 crore. The bank has introduced a special tenor of 600 days (1 year, 7 months, and 22 days), on which the general public will now get a maximum interest rate of 8.00% and senior citizens would receive a maximum interest rate of 8.50%. This limited-time offer comes with one of the highest interest rates on fixed deposits in the banking sector according to the bank's recent adjustment. According to Bandhan Bank, this increase in rates on fixed deposits is the second one in three months period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}