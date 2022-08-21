Bandhan Bank, a private sector lender, raised interest rates on savings accounts and fixed deposits below ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new rates will take effect on August 22, 2022. Bandhan Bank will now provide a maximum interest rate of 6.25% on savings accounts and a maximum interest rate of 7.00% for regular customers and 7.50% for senior citizens on fixed deposits.

Bandhan Bank Savings Account Rates

Bandhan Bank will now give an interest rate of 3.00% on daily balances of savings accounts up to ₹1 lakh, and 6.00% on daily balances of savings accounts of ₹1 lakh and ₹10 lakh. On savings account daily balances over ₹10 lakh to ₹2 crore, Bandhan Bank would now give an interest rate of 6.25%, which would be the maximum applicable interest rate. Bandhan Bank will now give an interest rate of 6% on savings account daily balances above ₹2 crore to ₹10 crore and savings account daily balances above ₹10 crore to ₹100 crore.

These interest rates are applicable on Domestic and Non-Resident Rupee savings bank accounts and daily interest calculations will be made using the account's end-of-day of the savings account holder, as per the bank. Bandhan Bank has mentioned on its website that “Interest of 3.00% p.a will be applied for amount up to ₹1 lakh, 6% p.a will be applied on the incremental balance over and above ₹1 lakh up to ₹10 lakh, 6.25% p.a will be applied on the incremental balance over and above ₹10 lakh up to ₹2 crore and 6% p.a will be applied on the incremental balance over and above ₹2 crore up to ₹100 crore."

View Full Image Bandhan Bank Savings Account Rates (bandhanbank.com)

Bandhan Bank FD Rates

Bandhan Bank will continue to give a 3% interest rate on fixed deposits under ₹2 Cr that mature in 7 days to 30 days, and a 3.5% interest rate on fixed deposits that mature in 31 days to less than 2 months. At Bandhan Bank, fixed deposits maturing in 2 months to less than 1 year will still earn an interest rate of 4.50%, while those maturing in 1 year to less than 2 years will now earn an interest rate of 7%, up from 6.25% and a 75 basis point increase. Bandhan Bank increased interest rates on fixed deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 5 years by 50 basis points, from 6.50% to 7%. Bandhan Bank has maintained the interest rate unchanged on fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 5 to 10 years at 5.60%.

View Full Image Bandhan Bank FD Rates (bandhanbank.com)

“For pre-mature withdrawal; the Penal Interest Rate of 1% shall be applicable on the card rate. The card rate for premature closure will be lower of the rate for the original/contracted tenure for which the deposit has been booked or the rate applicable for the tenure for which the deposit has been in force with the bank," said Bandhan Bank on its website.