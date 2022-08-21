Bandhan Bank hikes interest rates on fixed and saving deposits: Details inside2 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2022, 02:25 PM IST
Bandhan Bank, a private sector lender, raised interest rates on savings accounts and fixed deposits below ₹2 crore.
Bandhan Bank, a private sector lender, raised interest rates on savings accounts and fixed deposits below ₹2 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new rates will take effect on August 22, 2022. Bandhan Bank will now provide a maximum interest rate of 6.25% on savings accounts and a maximum interest rate of 7.00% for regular customers and 7.50% for senior citizens on fixed deposits.