Bandhan Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits and savings accounts

Bandhan Bank Savings Account Interest Rates

For savings accounts with a daily balance of up to ₹1 lakh, the bank will now give an interest rate of 3 per cent, and for accounts with a daily balance of between ₹1 lakh and ₹10 lakh, Bandhan Bank will now offer an interest rate of 5 per cent. The bank is now giving a maximum interest rate of 6.25 per cent on savings bank deposits of above ₹10 lakh to ₹2 crore, which is significantly higher than the fixed deposit interest rates of some of the leading banks. In fact, Bandhan Bank savings account holders will now receive an interest rate of 6.00 per cent on daily balances over ₹2 crore to ₹10 crore and daily balances above ₹10 crore to ₹100 crore.