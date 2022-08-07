Bandhan Bank hikes interest rates on savings accounts: Details inside2 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2022, 03:13 PM IST
- The private sector lender Bandhan Bank raised its savings account interest rates.
Listen to this article
The private sector lender Bandhan Bank raised its savings account interest rates. The new rates are in effect as of August 8, 2022, according to the bank's official website. Following the modification, the bank increased the interest rate on savings accounts with daily balances of more than ₹1 lakh to ₹10 lakh by 100 basis points. Holders of Bandhan Bank savings accounts will now get a maximum interest rate of 6.25 per cent.