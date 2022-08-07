OPEN APP
Home / Money / Personal Finance /  Bandhan Bank hikes interest rates on savings accounts: Details inside
Listen to this article

The private sector lender Bandhan Bank raised its savings account interest rates. The new rates are in effect as of August 8, 2022, according to the bank's official website. Following the modification, the bank increased the interest rate on savings accounts with daily balances of more than 1 lakh to 10 lakh by 100 basis points. Holders of Bandhan Bank savings accounts will now get a maximum interest rate of 6.25 per cent.

Bandhan Bank Savings Account Rates

The bank will continue to offer a 3 per cent interest rate on savings accounts with a daily balance up to 1 lakh. The bank increased the interest rate on savings accounts with daily balances of more than 1 lakh and up to 10 lakh from 5% to 6%, a 100 bps increase. Bandhan Bank will continue to provide an interest rate of 6.25 per cent on savings accounts with daily balances of 10 lakh and up to 2 crore, and a rate of 6.00 per cent on accounts with daily balances of 2 crore and up to 10 crore. Bandhan Bank has kept its interest rate unchanged on savings accounts with daily balances of more than 10 crore to 100 at 6.00 per cent.

Bandhan Bank Savings Account Rates
View Full Image
Bandhan Bank Savings Account Rates (bandhanbank.com)

Bandhan Bank has mentioned on its website that “Interest of 3.00% p.a will be applied for amount up to 1 lakh, 6% p.a will be applied on the incremental balance over and above 1 lakh up to 10 lakh, 6.25% p.a will be applied on the incremental balance over and above 10 lakh up to 2 crore and 6% p.a will be applied on the incremental balance over and above 2 crore up to 100 crore."

Both domestic and non-resident rupee savings bank accounts are subject to these interest rates. According to the bank, interest is paid every calendar quarter on June 30, September 30, December 31, and March 31 and is determined daily based on the account's end-of-day balance.

Economists are expecting more hikes in interest rates for loan and deposit products after the Reserve Bank of India raised its repo rate by 50 basis points, from 4.9 per cent to 5.4 per cent. Additionally, Canara Bank, a public sector lender, increased interest rates on fixed deposits worth less than 2 crore in addition to Bandhan Bank's increase in savings account interest rates. The interest rates on Canara Bank's fixed deposits have increased across multiple tenors, and according to the bank's website, the new rates will take effect on August 8, 2022. More interest rate increases on retail loan products and deposit products are expected after the increase in the repo rate.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout