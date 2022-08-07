Bandhan Bank hikes interest rates on savings accounts: Details inside

Bandhan Bank Savings Account Rates

The bank will continue to offer a 3 per cent interest rate on savings accounts with a daily balance up to ₹1 lakh. The bank increased the interest rate on savings accounts with daily balances of more than ₹1 lakh and up to ₹10 lakh from 5% to 6%, a 100 bps increase. Bandhan Bank will continue to provide an interest rate of 6.25 per cent on savings accounts with daily balances of ₹10 lakh and up to ₹2 crore, and a rate of 6.00 per cent on accounts with daily balances of ₹2 crore and up to ₹10 crore. Bandhan Bank has kept its interest rate unchanged on savings accounts with daily balances of more than ₹10 crore to ₹100 at 6.00 per cent.