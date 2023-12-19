Bandhan Bank introduces INSPIRE designed exclusively for senior citizens. Details here
Bandhan Bank's INSPIRE program provides an annual interest rate of up to 8.35% on fixed deposits, along with an improved banking experience and healthcare benefits.
Elderly individuals who bank with Bandhan Bank can now celebrate a new initiative tailored just for them, known as ‘INSPIRE’, recently introduced by the bank. The ‘INSPIRE’ program extends the existing perks, including preferential interest rates, priority banking services, and doorstep banking facilities, to senior citizen customers of the bank.