Elderly individuals who bank with Bandhan Bank can now celebrate a new initiative tailored just for them, known as 'INSPIRE', recently introduced by the bank. The 'INSPIRE' program extends the existing perks, including preferential interest rates, priority banking services, and doorstep banking facilities, to senior citizen customers of the bank.

Additionally, this initiative offers life care benefits such as exclusive discounts on medication purchases, diagnostic services, and medical treatments. Partnering with healthcare service providers, the program provides concessions on doctor consultations, medical check-ups, and dental care. The bank also has plans to introduce added features, such as direct access to phone banking officers, to enhance the overall banking experience for senior citizen customers.

Sujoy Roy, Head - Branch Banking, Bandhan Bank said, “At Bandhan Bank, we recognise the importance and need for financial independence at all ages. I’m glad to announce that Bandhan Bank has come up with this comprehensive bouquet of benefits meticulously designed for senior citizens. We have been privileged to win the trust of senior customers over the eight years of the bank’s operations and this program is a mark of respect we have for them." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Presently, the bank is providing attractive interest rates on fixed deposits for senior citizens. They can avail themselves of fixed deposit interest rates reaching up to 8.35% for a tenure of 500 days. In the case of tax-saver fixed deposits, senior citizens can benefit from a 7.5% per annum interest rate.

