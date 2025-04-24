Bandhan Bank Personal Loan 2025: Interest rates, loan tenure and eligibility explained

Bandhan Bank is providing customers with competitive and unique personal loan opportunities. These personal loan options help borrowers with meeting their immediate financial aspirations and requirements such as education, home renovation, medical emergencies, surgeries etc.
Now, the bank provides flexible tenures, interest rates and repayment facilities on these loans so that borrowers can further manage their personal loans efficiently and deal with difficult situations in their lives freely.
The Bandhan Bank’s personal loan interest rates are structured according to basically the loan tenure:
|Borrower type
|Tenure up to 3 years
|Tenure more than 3 years
|Salaried
|12.15% per annum
|9.47% per annum
|Self Employed
|12.55% per annum
|10.10% per annum
Rates effective from April 1, 2025
The tenure based approach allows borrowers to select the repayment period that is according to their financial capacity. This potentially helps in reducing the overall interest burden.
Note: The interest rates discussed above are illustrative only and are bound to change. For the updated terms, conditions and interest rates visit the official website of Bandhan Bank.
Borrowers can opt for a repayment schedule and tenure ranging from 12 to 60 months. This will provide much needed flexibility to plan and structure repayments without putting undue pressure on monthly budgets.
Given that the exact loan amount eligibility depends entirely on individual profiles, credit scores, past repayment history, default history etc., still Bandhan Bank caters to a wide range of financial requirements of borrowers as per their loan application details and credit profiles.
To be considered for a loan from Bandhan Bank borrowers must meet these criteria:
Further, there are several other factors such as: the income level of an individual, current financial status, repayment patterns of the recent years, debt obligations along with employment stability might all cumulatively impact loan approval terms and conditions. For more details on the same refer to the official website of Bandhan Bank: https://bandhanbank.com/
Aspirational borrowers can use Bandhan Bank’s personal loan EMI calculator to estimate and get an idea of monthly repayments. For this you need to enter the desired loan amount, total tenure, applicable interest rates along with other details in the calculator. This way aspirational borrowers can efficiently plan their financial future by developing a well thought out repayment plan.
Hence, Bandhan Bank’s personal loan product offerings in 2025, combine easily available loans with reasonable interest rates coupled with flexible repayment options. By using these services borrowers can make the most by catering to various financial needs.
Further, by clearly understanding the EMI calculator usage borrowers can make informed and well considered decisions, thus ensuring financial prosperity in the long run.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.