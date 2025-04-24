Bandhan Bank Personal Loan 2025: Interest rates, loan tenure and eligibility explained

Bandhan Bank is providing customers with competitive and unique personal loan opportunities. These personal loan options help borrowers with meeting their immediate financial aspirations and requirements such as education, home renovation, medical emergencies, surgeries etc.

Now, the bank provides flexible tenures, interest rates and repayment facilities on these loans so that borrowers can further manage their personal loans efficiently and deal with difficult situations in their lives freely.

Bandhan Bank personal loan interest rates 2025 The Bandhan Bank’s personal loan interest rates are structured according to basically the loan tenure:

Borrower type Tenure up to 3 years Tenure more than 3 years Salaried 12.15% per annum 9.47% per annum Self Employed 12.55% per annum 10.10% per annum

The tenure based approach allows borrowers to select the repayment period that is according to their financial capacity. This potentially helps in reducing the overall interest burden.

Note: The interest rates discussed above are illustrative only and are bound to change. For the updated terms, conditions and interest rates visit the official website of Bandhan Bank.

Repayment tenure and loan amount Borrowers can opt for a repayment schedule and tenure ranging from 12 to 60 months. This will provide much needed flexibility to plan and structure repayments without putting undue pressure on monthly budgets.

Given that the exact loan amount eligibility depends entirely on individual profiles, credit scores, past repayment history, default history etc., still Bandhan Bank caters to a wide range of financial requirements of borrowers as per their loan application details and credit profiles.

Eligibility criteria for securing a Bandhan Bank personal loan To be considered for a loan from Bandhan Bank borrowers must meet these criteria:

Age limit: Generally between 21 years to 60 years.

Generally between 21 years to 60 years. Employment: Salaries or self employed with a consistent source of income.

Salaries or self employed with a consistent source of income. Credit score: A respected credit score of over 750+ can boost chances. Further, there are several other factors such as: the income level of an individual, current financial status, repayment patterns of the recent years, debt obligations along with employment stability might all cumulatively impact loan approval terms and conditions. For more details on the same refer to the official website of Bandhan Bank: https://bandhanbank.com/

How to calculate Bandhan Bank’s personal loan EMI? Aspirational borrowers can use Bandhan Bank’s personal loan EMI calculator to estimate and get an idea of monthly repayments. For this you need to enter the desired loan amount, total tenure, applicable interest rates along with other details in the calculator. This way aspirational borrowers can efficiently plan their financial future by developing a well thought out repayment plan.

Conclusion Hence, Bandhan Bank’s personal loan product offerings in 2025, combine easily available loans with reasonable interest rates coupled with flexible repayment options. By using these services borrowers can make the most by catering to various financial needs.

Further, by clearly understanding the EMI calculator usage borrowers can make informed and well considered decisions, thus ensuring financial prosperity in the long run.