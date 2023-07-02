Bandhan Bank revises FCNR deposits, lending rates from 1 July; check latest interest rates here2 min read 02 Jul 2023, 10:27 PM IST
Bandhan Bank has revised its FCNR deposit rates for July, offering up to 4.68% in GBP and a maximum of 4.56% in USD. The bank has also revised its MCLR.
Private sector lender, Bandhan Bank has revised its Foreign Currency Non-Resident Account (FCNR) deposit rates for July month. The bank is offering as high as 4.68% in British pound sterling, while the rate is around a maximum of 4.56% in dollar terms in FCNR accounts. Further, the lender has revised its benchmark lending rates with effect from July 1, 2023.
