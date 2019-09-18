Private lender Bandhan Bank is the latest bank to revise the interest rates on its fixed deposits (FD). FD rates in Bandhan Bank range from 3.50 % p.a. to 7.40% p.a. for deposits with a tenure of seven days to 10 years. For FDs maturing in seven days to 14 days, Bandhan Bank offers 3.50% interest rate. For term deposits maturing in 15 days to less than three months, the bank offers an interest rate of 4.00%. For 3 months to less than 6 months deposits, Bandhan Bank offers a 4.5% rate of interest. For deposits maturing in 6 months to less than one year, Bandhan Bank gives 6.80%.

Bandhan Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

7 days to 14 days 3.50%

15 days to 30 days 4.00%

31 days to Less than 2 months 4.00%

2 months to less than 3 months 4.00%

3 months to less than 6 months 4.50%

6 months to less than 1 year 6.80%

Bandhan Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public for maturity between one year and three years

1 year to 18 months 7.25%

Above 18 months to less than 2 years 7.25%

2 years to less than 3 years 7.40%

For FDs maturing in one year to less than two years, Bandhan Bank offers 7.25% interest. For deposits maturing in two years to less than three years, the bank gives 7.40% interest. Bandhan Bank FD rates are highest for long-term deposits with tenure one year to 10 years as compared to other banks.

Bandhan Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public for maturity between three years and ten years

3 years to less than 5 years 7.35%

5 years to up to 10 years 7.25%

Bandhan Bank fixed deposit rates for deposits with a tenure of 3 years to less than 5 years is 7.35%. For deposits with maturity tenure five years and ten years, Bandhan Bank gives 7.25% interest.

Bandhan Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for senior citizens

Senior Citizens get an additional 75 basis points over the slab rates for regular customers. With the latest revision, FD rates in Bandhan Bank for senior citizens now range from 4.25% p.a. to 8.10% p.a.

7 days to 14 days 4.25%

15 days to 30 days 4.75%

31 days to Less than 2 months 4.75%

2 months to less than 3 months 4.75%

3 months to less than 6 months 5.25%

6 months to les than one year 7.55%

1 year to 18 months 8.00%

Above 18 months to less than 2 years 8.00%

2 years to less than 3 years 8.15%

3 years to less than 5 years 8.10%

5 years to up to 10 years 8.00%

Earlier top lenders like State Bank of India (SBI), Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IDFC First Bank revised their FD rates after RBI reduced its repo rates by 35 basis points in the August Monetary Policy Review meet.



