Bandhan Bank revises interest rates on savings accounts: Now get up to 6.50%2 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2022, 03:21 PM IST
Bandhan Bank, a private lender, has modified its interest rates on savings bank accounts. According to the bank's official website, the new interest rates will take effect on September 16, 2022, for both domestic and non-resident rupee savings bank accounts. After the adjustment, the bank is now permitting savings account holders to earn up to 6.50% in interest.