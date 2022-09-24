Bandhan Bank, a private sector lender, revised its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of Rs. 2 Cr. and above. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of September 23, 2022. Using the terms "With Premature Payment Facility" and "Without Premature Payment Facility," Bandhan Bank has divided bulk deposits into these two categories. The bank changed its interest rates for these two fixed deposit alternatives on Friday, and as a consequence, it is now providing an interest rate of up to 7.25%.

Bandhan Bank interest rates on bulk deposits with premature payment facility

On fixed deposits of ₹2 cr to ₹50 cr and above, the bank is offering an interest rate ranging from 3.25% to 5.00% and a maximum interest rate of 6.50% is provided on this deposit slab on tenors of 365 days to less than 15 months.

View Full Image Bandhan Bank interest rates on bulk deposits (bandhanbank.com)

Bandhan Bank interest rates on bulk deposits without premature payment facility

The bank is now giving an interest rate ranging from 3.25% to 5.50% on fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years on fixed deposits of ₹2 cr to ₹50 cr and above without the option of a premature withdrawal. The bank is giving a maximum interest rate of 7.25% on term deposits with maturities ranging from 15 months to less than 5 years.

View Full Image Bandhan Bank interest rates on bulk deposits (bandhanbank.com)

Bandhan Bank has mentioned on its website that “In case of premature withdrawal of deposit 1% penalty will be levied on the corresponding ROI for which the deposit is actually kept with the bank. Any deposit above ₹10 crore can be taken only after prior approval of treasury."

Bandhan Bank recently updated the interest rates on savings account deposits, effective September 16, 2022. According to the bank, the new rates apply to both domestic and non-resident rupee savings bank accounts. As a result of the change, Bandhan Bank is now giving a maximum interest rate of 6.50% on savings accounts with daily balances of above ₹50 crore to ₹100 crore. According to the bank, interest is determined daily based on the account's end-of-day clear balance and is paid on the last day of every calendar quarter on June 30, September 30, December 31, and March 31.