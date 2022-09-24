Bandhan Bank revises interest rates on these fixed deposits: Details here

Bandhan Bank, a private sector lender, revised its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of Rs. 2 Cr. and above. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of September 23, 2022. Using the terms "With Premature Payment Facility" and "Without Premature Payment Facility," Bandhan Bank has divided bulk deposits into these two categories. The bank changed its interest rates for these two fixed deposit alternatives on Friday, and as a consequence, it is now providing an interest rate of up to 7.25%.

