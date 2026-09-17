Bandhan Small Cap Fund August portfolio: Cyient, P N Gadgil see higher holdings; 4 stocks added, 6 exited

Small-cap mutual funds remained popular with investors in August, attracting ₹7,973 crore, the highest inflow among equity fund categories, according to AMFI data. Bandhan Small Cap Fund led individual small-cap schemes with an estimated ₹2,187 crore of net inflows during the month. Its assets under management rose from ₹31,103 crore in July to ₹34,176 crore in August.
The fresh money came alongside several portfolio changes. Bandhan increased its shareholding in 87 existing companies and reduced the number of shares held in 39 others. Cyient, P N Gadgil Jewellers and Strides Pharma Science were among the stocks where its holdings increased, while Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Laser Power and Infra and Craftsman Automation saw sharp reductions in shareholding.
The fund added four stocks to its August portfolio, according to its official disclosure. These were Lalithaa Jewellery Mart, ESDS Software Solution, Lumino Industries and Happiest Minds Technologies.
Lalithaa Jewellery Mart was the largest new position, accounting for 0.49% of the portfolio. ESDS Software Solution and Lumino Industries had allocations of 0.06% and 0.03%, respectively, while Happiest Minds Technologies was disclosed at 0.00%.
At the same time, the fund completely exited six stocks, namely Baazar Style Retail, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Lumax Auto Technologies, TBO Tek, Poly Medicure and City Union Bank.
Cyient was among the notable increases in the portfolio. Bandhan Small Cap Fund raised its holding from 42.82 lakh shares in July to 48.42 lakh shares in August, an increase of 13.1%. Its portfolio weight rose from 1.17% to 1.66%.
P N Gadgil Jewellers saw a much sharper increase. The fund raised its holding from 10.02 lakh shares to 28 lakh shares, an increase of nearly 180%. Its portfolio allocation rose from 0.22% to 0.48%.
Strides Pharma Science was another significant increase. The fund's holding rose from 17.97 lakh shares to 25.58 lakh shares, up 42.3%. Its portfolio weight increased from 0.59% to 0.77%.
HDFC Bank also saw its shareholding rise from 39 lakh shares to 49.5 lakh shares, an increase of 26.9%. Its portfolio weight increased from 0.94% to 1.03%.
Stock
July shares
August shares
Change
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|10.02 lakh
|28.00 lakh
|+179.5%
|Kamdhenu
|8.07 lakh
|21.99 lakh
|+172.6%
|Emami
|3.06 lakh
|5.11 lakh
|+67.2%
|Alicon Castalloy
|2.46 lakh
|4.05 lakh
|+64.8%
|Archean Chemical Industries
|5.68 lakh
|8.80 lakh
|+54.9%
|CSB Bank
|8.22 lakh
|12.58 lakh
|+53.0%
|Strides Pharma Science
|17.97 lakh
|25.58 lakh
|+42.3%
|HDFC Bank
|39.00 lakh
|49.50 lakh
|+26.9%
|Source: Bandhan Mutual Fund
The fund reduced its shareholding in 39 existing companies during August. Torrent Pharmaceuticals saw its holding fall from 53,835 shares in July to 26,917 shares in August, a 50% reduction.
Laser Power and Infra saw its holding decline from 7.94 lakh shares to 3.98 lakh shares, while Craftsman Automation fell from 17,305 shares to 9,905 shares.
Stock
July shares
August shares
Change
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|53,835
|26,917
|-50.0%
|Laser Power and Infra
|7.94 lakh
|3.98 lakh
|-49.9%
|Craftsman Automation
|17,305
|9,905
|-42.8%
|Finolex Cables
|3.33 lakh
|2.37 lakh
|-28.8%
|Syrma SGS Technology
|4.11 lakh
|3.00 lakh
|-27.0%
|Artemis Medicare Services
|6.10 lakh
|4.75 lakh
|-22.1%
|Source: Bandhan Mutual Fund
The fund also reduced its holdings in Voltamp Transformers, Apar Industries, Vintage Coffee and Beverages, Samvardhana Motherson International and One 97 Communications, among others.
Bandhan Small Cap Fund has delivered a 10.95% return in 2026 so far, while its one-month return stood at -0.40%. Over three years, the fund has generated an annualised return of 23.90%, compared with 12.33% for the BSE 250 SmallCap TRI. According to Value Research data, the fund ranked first among 34 small-cap funds on the three-year return metric.
Kirti Jha is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she writes on mutual funds, taxation, personal finance and macroeconomic developments. Her reporting focuses on helping readers understand complex financial developments through data-driven, research-backed stories that explain how policy changes, market trends and regulatory decisions affect investors and households. <br><br> Before joining Mint, Kirti worked at ET Money, where she specialised in mutual fund research and investment analysis. She tracked portfolio disclosures, fund manager strategies, sectoral allocation shifts and investment trends, distilling large datasets into investor-focused insights. Her work combined quantitative analysis with consumer-centric storytelling, enabling readers to better understand fund positioning, portfolio changes and long-term investment opportunities.<br><br> Kirti holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and a Master's in Finance from the Jindal School of Banking & Finance at O.P. Jindal Global University. Her academic training emphasised analytical thinking, quantitative research and financial decision-making, providing a strong foundation in understanding capital markets, financial systems and economic policy. With a combined experience in investment research and financial journalism, she is committed to producing accurate, accessible and insightful journalism that empowers readers to make well-informed financial decisions.
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